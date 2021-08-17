New Mexico to impose mask mandate; require vaccinations for some workers

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will announce later Tuesday that face masks will once again be required in all public indoor settings, with limited exceptions, and regardless of vaccination status. This begins Friday, ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

The state is also requiring vaccinations for employees in hospitals and other medical close-contact congregate settings. Employees have 10 days from Tuesday to receive their first shot.

Lastly, the state will require all employees at private, public and charter schools in New Mexico to either be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly Covid-19 testing. This begins Monday.

The governor will talk about the directives during a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday and KVIA.com will stream it live.

On Monday, health officials reported that more than 300 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 in New Mexico. By the end of August, the state is expected to see 1,000 Covid-19 cases daily.

To read the full public health order on masks, click here. To read the full public health order on vaccination requirements, click here.