Water leak forces closure of Dona Ana Government Center

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A water leak forced the closure of the Doña Ana County Government Center on 854 N. Motel Blvd.

Employees were ordered home and the building was closed along with the Treasurer's Office, the Clerk's Office, Community Development and the Assessor's Office.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause the public,” County Manager Fernando Macias said.

Crews are workings to fix the leak and restore water services.