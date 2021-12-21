Residents flee Las Cruces apartment building as smoke, flames pour out of the 2nd floor

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Las Cruces apartment building, but there was no immediate word of any injuries.

Evacuated residents gathered in the parking lot of the Pueblo Plaza Apartments at 765 Williams Lane as heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from an apartment on the second floor of the two-story building.

Firefighters arrived within ten minutes of the fire being reported about 9 a.m. to try and knock it down; it wasn't immediately known what ignited the blaze.

No further details were available.