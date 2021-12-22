Watch LIVE: Doña Ana County sheriff reducing office staff due to Covid-19 breakthrough cases

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico - Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart will start limiting the number of employees who physically work in her office to eight at a time after witnessing several breakthrough Covid-19 cases, she told ABC-7 on Wednesday.

She said she originally implemented the "pandemic protocol" in March 2020 for six weeks. It will apply primarily to administrative staff, however it also includes uniformed detectives who work in the building.

"This is how you mitigate the spread," she said on Wednesday. "Our number of people who work in the building with breakthrough cases has risen dramatically since November."

She said as many as ten employees this month have had breakthrough Covid-19 cases, despite being vaccinated and in some cases, boosted.

The sheriff also plans to have three staggered shifts of employees working in the building at a time. Those who do not report to the office must telework.

She told ABC-7 that she will address the "pandemic protocol" in a news conference planned for 1 p.m.

"I'm not going to let this get worse," she said