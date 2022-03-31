Las Cruces dispensary prepares for recreational Cannabis sales

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico— On Friday cannabis sales begin for recreational use. Recreational use of marijuana has been legal in New Mexico since June 2021, but sales were not. R. Greenleaf, a Las Cruces dispensary, plans to be the first dispensary to open at 12:01 a.m.

City officials did not create operating hours just yet, which allows R. Greenleaf to begin sales right away.

City leaders tell ABC-7 they plan to set operating hours in the coming weeks.

R. Greenleaf Spokeswoman, Jessie Hunt, said preparations for midnight are underway.

Hunt said they are expecting many new customers and have increased staff at their locations in order to accommodate for the influx.

Hunt said the first 50 customers in line would be receiving goodie bags filled with glasses, pens, stickers, t-shirts, and a 50% off certificate.

Even with the increase in customers, Hunt said she does not think they will sell out.

She said they have over-prepared for the historic day.