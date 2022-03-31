Man taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted by police hid in a shed, sparking a standoff with SWAT officers in Las Cruces Thursday.
It happened in an area near Thomas Drive and Rentfrow.
University Hills Elementary School used safety protocols during the incident. All children were released from the school safely.
Las Cruces police say there was no danger to the public.
What is the suspect’s name, his mugshot and how much was his bond?