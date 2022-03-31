Skip to Content
New Mexico
By
Published 5:22 PM

Man taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted by police hid in a shed, sparking a standoff with SWAT officers in Las Cruces Thursday.

It happened in an area near Thomas Drive and Rentfrow.

University Hills Elementary School used safety protocols during the incident. All children were released from the school safely.

Las Cruces police say there was no danger to the public.

New Mexico
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content