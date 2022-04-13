Nogal Cayon fire estimated at 400 acres

CAPITAN, New Mexico -- The Nogal Canyon fire burning northwest of the McBride fire in Ruidoso is at 400 acres with 0% containment.

The cause of the fire is listed as downed powerlines. A drop in wind speed is credited with helping firefighters work on containing the fire.

A mandatory evacuation remains in effect.

According to a news release from the Lincon National Forest: "Lincoln County Mercantile is offering to help owners of animals that are being housed at the Capitan Fairgrounds, due to evacuations. If you’re in need of help, contact Rance Rogers at 575 354-4260 or Sherry Gowen at 575 808-1186."