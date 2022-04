UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: EMERGENCY EVACUATION ORDER : Just issued: the McBride fire has jumped the canyon. Everyone on Gavilan Canyon Road behind McDonald's is asked to evacuate immediately.

RUIDOSO, New Mexico -- The Village of Ruidoso will provide an update at 4:30 p.m. for the McBride fire.

As of this morning at 9 a.m., the fire was at 4,132 acres with 0% containment.