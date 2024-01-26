National nonprofit reporting that Las Cruces drivers lose nearly $2,000 on the roads every year

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A study conducted by TRIP, a national transportation nonprofit, has reported that Las Cruces drivers lose an average of $1,987 annually due to the state of some of the roads in the area.

The nonprofit refers to the conditions on roads in need of maintenance as "deteriorated, congested, and that lack some desirable safety features."

The study found the total cost by adding up multiple factors, including additional vehicle operating

costs referred to as "VOC" as a result of driving on rough roads, cost of time and fuel due to heavy traffic, and the bills that arrive if someone is involved in a crash.

TRIP cites data from NMDOT, the Federal Highway Administration, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, among others.

The full report can be found on TRIP's website here.

ABC-7 has reached out to the local office for the New Mexico Department of Transportation to learn more on how roads are maintained in the region.