‘Undocumented migrants’ walk into Santa Teresa Middle School, prompt security measures

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Gadsden ISD officials placed Santa Teresa Middle School on safety protocols after they say a group of "undocumented migrants" walked into the school Wednesday morning.

All staff and students were directed to get inside and lock all outside doors. Officials at the school then worked with U.S. Border Patrol and Sunland Park Police to fix the situation. It was resolved before 10 a.m.

School administrators alerted parents to the situation and to its resolution.

Sunland Park PD left two officers on campus for the rest of the day. Officials have not said what happened to the migrants who entered the school.