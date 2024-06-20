People in Ruidoso use social media to locate missing loved ones

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA)-- The wild fires that have been burning since June 17 have forced thousands of Ruidoso residents to evacuate.

In an effort to find missing loved ones some people have taken to social media platforms like Facebook to ask people for help. The Facebook group Reunited Ruidso has 18,000 members and growing. Members of the group post photos of missing loved ones in hopes of being reunited.

One resident, Jason Christopher, says Facebook has been a prominent way to communicate.

"If you don't have somebody's cell phone, if you don't have the ability to drive and go knock on their door, that's the second most decent way to get a hold of somebody or find people." Christopher said.

Tune in to ABC-7 to hear how the community of people are helping each other during these hard times.