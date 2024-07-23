Las Cruces Police seek information in possible hit-and-run injuring bicyclist

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding information in a possible hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist critically injured early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a passerby found a 59 year-old man lying in the roadway with a bicycle nearby shortly before 5 AM Tuesday at the corner of Amador Ave. and Motel Blvd., in front of the TA Travel Center. The man was unconscious and suffering from head trauma, and was taken to a Las Cruces hospital before being transferred to University Medical Center in El Paso. He remains in critical condition.

Investigators are still looking for information on what led to the incident and injuries. Police are asking anyone with information that can help investigators determine what caused the man’s injuries is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.