New Mexico

Las Cruces man found guilty of heroin possession

New Mexico Third Judicial District Attorney
Published 12:21 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces jury found 42-year-old Daniel Crawford guilty of heroin possession with intent to traffic.

Las Cruces Metro Narcotics agents caught Crawford in July 2020. They found drugs and equipment to make drugs, as well as conversations on his phone setting up drug transactions.

Court officials say that during a trial lunch break, Crawford left and did not return. The trial kept going, ending with a guilty verdict. Now the court says that if Crawford fails to show up for his sentencing, officials will issue a warrant.

