Mescalero Apache teen pleads guilty to assault triggered by late marijuana delivery

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 19-year-old Frank Shorty Trujillo pleaded guilty in federal court to assaulting a household member.

Court documents state that Trujillo, an enrolled member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, assaulted the household member in front of his 1-year-old son.

Prosecutors say Trujillo became angry over a delayed marijuana delivery. He then punched and bit the victim, prosecutors say.

The victim reported to investigators that they feared for their life during the attack.

Trujillo is in custody and will remain so until his sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled, officials say. He could face up to five years in prison.