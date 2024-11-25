Skip to Content
New Mexico

Mescalero Apache teen pleads guilty to assault triggered by late marijuana delivery

KVIA
By
New
Published 2:09 PM

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 19-year-old Frank Shorty Trujillo pleaded guilty in federal court to assaulting a household member.

Court documents state that Trujillo, an enrolled member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, assaulted the household member in front of his 1-year-old son.

Prosecutors say Trujillo became angry over a delayed marijuana delivery. He then punched and bit the victim, prosecutors say.

The victim reported to investigators that they feared for their life during the attack.

Trujillo is in custody and will remain so until his sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled, officials say. He could face up to five years in prison.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content