Las Cruces PD officer found guilty of voluntary manslaughter

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- This afternoon, a jury found Las Cruces Police Officer Brad Lunsford guilty of voluntary manslaughter with a firearm in the death of August 2022 Presley Eze. That is according to a spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Justice (DOJ).

Eze died on August 2, 2022 after prosecutors say Lunsford forcibly removed Eze from a car to detain him.

"A scuffle ensued in which Mr. Eze and another officer ended up on the ground, with Eze over him. During the ongoing struggle, Eze gained possession of the other officer’s taser, though it was never cycled or deployed," the New Mexico DOJ spokesperson explained. "In response, Lunsford immediately drew his service weapon and shot Eze on the back, left side of his head, at point-blank range. Eze died on the scene as a result of the fatal wound."

New Mexico Attorney General's Office special agents spoke to use-of-force experts during their investigation, and looked at footage of the incident. Prosecutors say the special agents concluded that Lunsford's use of deadly force "was not reasonable under the circumstances."

The trial has been going on for the last eight days. The jury deliberated for two and a half hours before reaching a verdict, the New Mexico DOJ says.

Immediately after the verdict was read aloud in court, officials remanded Lunsford into custody. Lunsford could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison. He will face sentencing at a later date.

“Today’s verdict reaffirms a fundamental principle: no one is above the law—not even those sworn to uphold it. Officer Lunsford’s actions were not just a tragic lapse in judgment; they were an egregious abuse of power that cost Presley Eze his life," said New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez. "The jury’s swift decision underscores the gravity of this case and sends a clear message that excessive force will not be tolerated in New Mexico. Our office will continue to hold law enforcement officers accountable when they violate the public trust and betray the communities they are meant to protect.”

Torrez had announced the charges against Lunsford in October 2023. He pleaded not guilty in December 2023.