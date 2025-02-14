Alamogordo jury convicts man on child sex crimes

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A jury convicted Ryan Reese, 40, of 19 counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor, seven counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, and five counts of another sexual crime. The conviction comes after a five day trial in Alamogordo.

A victim told classmates he or she was being sexually abused, prompting an investigation on August 23, 2022. The child ran away from home later that same day, prosecutors explained. Law enforcement officers found the victim soon after. Investigators say the child had been abused for approximately five and a half years.

A Grand Jury indicted Reese on August 1, 2023, a jury convicted him this week, and his sentencing is expected to happen in late April or early May. Prosecutors say Reese could be sentence to up to 445 years in prison. Officials have not released Reese's booking photo.