LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- John Albert Carrillo, Jr., 35, is charged with aggravated sexual abuse and sexual abuse of a minor.

Federal prosecutors say a witnesses caught Carrillo "in the act," after which he reportedly became agitated, "denied being a pedophile, and attempted to leave the scene."

Carrillo is set to remain in custody pending trial, which has not yet been set. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.