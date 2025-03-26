Skip to Content
LCPS hosting budget town hall meeting

Published 3:05 PM

LAS CRUCES, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Schools is hosting the next Budget Town Hall meeting today at 5:30 PM.

The meeting will be an overview of the 2026 fiscal year budget and also go over the budget survey that was given out in December.

The survey asked the Las Cruces community to give their input on what they felt the funding priorities should be in the district. The survey collected responses on between December and January 31st.

The meeting is in advance of the Finance Division’s presentation of a proposed district budget for consideration and adoption by the LCPS Board of Education.

