Hegseth visits southern border

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Today, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made a visit to the New Mexico National Defense Area.

The area is now part of the the U.S. Army Fort Huachuca Installation, American troops now have the authority to detain and search migrants lacking certain documentation in New Mexico. A role service members haven not held before at the southern border, according to U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM.)

"You will be handed over to Customs and Border Patrol, and then you will be prosecuted by the Department of Justice, and you will be charged to the maximum extent of the law," Hegseth told media.