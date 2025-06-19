Wildfire Watch: Trout, Buck, Seven Springs, and Piñon Draw Fires

SILVER CITY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is tracking four wildfires in and around the Borderland region. Follow along with this page for updates on the fires.

Trout Fire

The Trout Fire is currently burning 43,547 acres twelve miles north of Silver City, New Mexico. The fire started June 12, 2025. 1,056 people are currently fighting the fire. The fire is currently 0% contained.

"Firefighters on the ground were supported by aerial resources using two Large Airtankers, six Type 1 helicopters, and one Type 2 helicopter who performed multiple retardant drops," a spokesperson for the Forest Service explained.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an emergency declaration and secured Fire Management Assistance Grants for the Trout Fire.

Buck Fire

The Buck Fire is currently burning 57,753 acres southeast of Aragon, New Mexico. It is currently 39% contained and 336 people are working to put it out. Investigators have determined that lightning started the wildfire.

"Fire activity remained minimal yesterday as crews focused on securing active edges," a government official explained. "On the north end of the fire, hotshot crews are working from both flanks of an uncontained section with isolated torching to extinguishing hotspots and construct handline where needed to prevent further spread."

Seven Springs Fire

The Seven Springs Fire is currently burning approximately 782.1 acres on Mescalero Apache tribal lands. Tribe officials say the fire is currently 0% contained. Residents in the Nogal Canyon area had previously been under an evacuation order. Officials lifted that evacuation order yesterday.

"As you make your way back home, please remain vigilant and stay alert for any increased fire activity in the area," the tribe said on Facebook. "Your safety is our top priority. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time."

Piñon Draw Fire

The Piñon Draw Fire is currently 13.4 acres. It was caused by lightning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Yesterday crews were using a county bulldozer to improve road access to the fire. This will help firefighters reach the wildfire.