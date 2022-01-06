New Mexico regulators work on rules for new solar program

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission has until April to finish crafting rules for the state’s new community solar program. The commission has held several workshops and meetings over the past year as part of the process. They were set to hear from members of the public Thursday, but only two people signed up. Commission staff said most have submitted their comments in writing. Advocates have said the goal is to ensure all communities that want access to renewable energy can connect through community solar, especially low-income households and underserved areas.