New Mexico weighs voting reforms, holiday on Election Day

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top election regulator and governor want to designate Election Day as a state holiday to encourage voting and make it easier to request and cast ballots by mail. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a news release Thursday that the proposal responds to “a wave of anti-democratic sentiment nationwide,” discriminatory ballot access policies in other states, and a refusal by Republicans to fortify voting rights at the federal level. The two Democrats are seeking reelection this year. Separately, Lujan Grisham signed a new political map for the state Senate.