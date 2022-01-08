Farmington police officer shot, wounded; suspect sought

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The Farmington Police Department says an officer was shot and wounded Friday night by a DWI suspect who remains at large. The Farmington Daily Times reports that law enforcement officers from several agencies, including police department and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams, set up a perimeter and conducted a search but not immediate arrest was made. Police Chief Steve Hebbe said the officer was hospitalized in good condition and in good spirits. Police didn’t release details of the encounter that led to the shooting but Hebbe said the suspect produced a gun and fired at the officer. No identities were released.