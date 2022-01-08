NMSU president steps down; chancellor to to be sole leader

LAS CRUCES, N.M, (AP) — New Mexico State University President John Floros is stepping down and Chancellor Dan Arvizu is becoming the leader of the university’s main campus in Las Cruces and the NMSU system. Floros and Arvizu said Friday in separate letters to the university community that Arvizu decided to reduce what has been their separate posts to one position. The Las Cruces Sun-News repors that Arvizu said it’s time for the university “to return to a more common leadership structure.” Arvizu said the NMSU Board of Regents were “aware and support this move.” Floros said he would help with the transition and then take a yearlong sabbatical.