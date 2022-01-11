Albuquerque’s proposed vaccine mandate sparks debate

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city is telling workers to prepare for a vaccine mandate in the coming weeks. But union leaders who represent Albuquerque police officers, firefighters and other employees are saying not so fast. They say a mandate would amount to a major change of working conditions that requires Democrat Mayor Tim Keller to come to the negotiating table. The police and fire departments already have voiced concerns about losing personnel if a mandate is imposed. The mayor is expected to announce his vaccine policy during a news conference Tuesday. The push by the mayor comes as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate.