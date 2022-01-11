Skip to Content
AP New Mexico
By
Published 8:36 AM

Albuquerque’s proposed vaccine mandate sparks debate

KVIA

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city is telling workers to prepare for a vaccine mandate in the coming weeks. But union leaders who represent Albuquerque police officers, firefighters and other employees are saying not so fast. They say a mandate would amount to a major change of working conditions that requires Democrat Mayor Tim Keller to come to the negotiating table. The police and fire departments already have voiced concerns about losing personnel if a mandate is imposed. The mayor is expected to announce his vaccine policy during a news conference Tuesday. The push by the mayor comes as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate.

AP New Mexico

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content