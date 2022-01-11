Skip to Content
New Mexico church official urges nuclear disarmament talks

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The head of one of the oldest Roman Catholic dioceses in the U.S. says now is the time to rejuvenate a global conversation about the need for nuclear disarmament and avoiding a new nuclear arms race. Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester released a lengthy pastoral letter on the subject Tuesday. He noted during a virtual news conference that Los Alamos National Laboratory — the birthplace of the atomic bomb — is preparing to ramp up production of the plutonium cores used in the nation’s nuclear arsenal. Wester called the arms race a vicious spiral. Nuclear watchdog groups welcomed the letter, which marks just the latest instance of the Catholic Church wading into the debate.

