Police: Shots fired outside high school basketball game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico have launched an investigation after responding to reports of shots fired outside a high school basketball game on Tuesday. No injuries were reported. The Albuquerque Police Department says the shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Valley High School, north of downtown Albuquerque. The men’s varsity basketball team was competing against Atrisco Heritage Academy High School. Authorities say casings were found in the parking lot. No other details were immediately made available.