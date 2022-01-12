Cyber attack closes New Mexico’s largest school district

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest school district is canceling classes due to a cyber attack. Albuquerque Public Schools announced Wednesday that it will close all schools on Thursday. District spokeswoman Monica Armenta says in a statement that the district has contractors working on the problem. She says the district hopes to reopen on Friday. But it will provide an update Thursday by noon if the cyberattack is not resolved. Albuquerque schools serve 20% of the state’s K-12 public school students. The district has had fewer in-person learning days during the pandemic due to a later-than-average return to in-person learning last spring.