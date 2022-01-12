Governor polls local mayors on infrastructure priorities

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democratic governor is polling local politicians on their infrastructure priorities as the state decides how to dispense federal pandemic relief money and spend from a multibillion-dollar budget surplus. Breaking with past routines, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has delayed annual infrastructure recommendations to hold an online summit Friday with mayors from across the state. They’ll discuss their priorities on construction projects ranging from high-speed internet to senior centers, water systems and roadways. The deliberations are a prelude to decisions on how to spend New Mexico’s share of a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package signed by President Joe Biden in November.