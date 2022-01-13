New Mexico leaders aim to put wedge in revolving crime door

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she’s aiming to put a wedge in the revolving door that many have blamed for persistent violent crime and record homicides in the state’s largest city. The Democratic governor joined other elected leaders in Albuquerque on Thursday to highlight a few of the public safety proposals that will be pushed during the legislative session that begins Tuesday. The measures include enhanced penalties for some crimes and a shift in New Mexico’s pretrial detention system that supporters claim would ensure the most dangerous defendants charged with violent crimes remain behind bars pending trial.