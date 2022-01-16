Albuquerque fatal shooting, pedestrian death may be related

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say they are investigating two deaths in northeast Albuquerque _ a fatal shooting and a pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle _ and the cases may be possibly connected. Officers responded to the shooting about 2 a.m. Sunday and reported finding a victim dead at the scene. About a half mile away, police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in a possibly related case. Police have not released the names, ages and genders of the two people killed. They also have yet to identify any suspects or disclose why they think the two incidents might be related.