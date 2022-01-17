Albuquerque school district to reopen after cyberattack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Public schools in Albuquerque will reopen Tuesday after a cyberattack forced a two-day closure. The Albuquerque Public Schools district serves one-fifth of New Mexico’s public grade school students. Officials discovered problems last Wednesday with the district’s student information system that tracks attendance, grades and emergency contact information. Officials say they’ve found a workaround to the problem so students can return to class Tuesday. Students will have to make up the two days they missed in May. The investigation into the cyberattack is ongoing.