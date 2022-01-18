From crime to climate, New Mexico lawmakers seek solutions

By MORGAN LEE and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators are preparing to tap into an unprecedented windfall of state income to shore up resources for public education, policing, health care and more in a 30-day legislative session. The session starts Tuesday amid a resurgent coronavirus that has prompted nearby school closures in Santa Fe. A blend of online and in-person legislative deliberations are anticipated at the state Capitol, with proof of vaccination and a booster shot required for members of the public to enter the state Capitol. Gov. Michelle Lujan is set to deliver the State of the State address. The Democrat is campaigning for reelection to a second term.