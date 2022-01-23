2 homicides occur within hours of each other in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque police say they’re investigating two homicides that occurred within hours of each other. They say the first was reported around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in southeast Albuquerque where a woman was found dead in an apartment. Hours later, police say a man was found dead inside a home after reports of a shooting. Police have not said of the two cases are related and there’s no word yet on any possible suspects. The names of the man and woman killed haven’t been released yet.