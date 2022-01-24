New Mexico considers clampdown on violent criminal cases

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Mothers who lost their sons to violence are telling New Mexico lawmakers that something has to be done. Prosecutors from around the state say judges need more information to determine if defendants are too dangerous to be released while waiting for their trials. The mothers testified Monday as the debate over the state’s pretrial detention system began in the Legislature. They argued that proposed legislation would ensure the most dangerous suspects accused of murder, rape or other violent crimes remain behind bars. Civil rights advocates, public defenders and others have concerns about the constitutionality of the proposal and say it would generate more legal challenges.