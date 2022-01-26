Biden nominating 6 lawyers for federal prosecutor posts

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating six lawyers to run U.S. attorney’s offices across the country. It’s a diverse group of candidates in the latest picks for the top law enforcement positions. The nominees are being announced by the White House on Wednesday. The nominees would run the federal prosecutors’ offices in Alaska, Connecticut, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Utah. They would include several firsts, such as the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney in Utah and the first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney in Connecticut. The Justice Department’s 93 U.S. attorneys are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions.