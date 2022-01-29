Bernalillo County on fast track to fill legislative vacancy

ALBUQUERQUE, N/M. (AP) — With the New Mexico Legislative in session, Bernalillo County commissioners are on a fast track to replace a Democratic lawmaker who resigned her House seat representing an Albuquerque district. A day after Rep. Brittney Barreras announced her resignation to focus on her mental health, the county announced Saturday that the County Commission will hold a special meeting Wednesday to appoint a replacement for Barreras. The county said the deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Barreras was halfway through her first term when she abruptly announced her resignation through a statement issued by the Democratic caucus.