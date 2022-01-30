Albuquerque is distributing about 80K at-home COVID-19 tests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some 80,000 at-home COVID-19 tests are beginning to be handed out by city officials in areas of Albuquerque determined to need them the most. The supplies are from the federal government and the distribution has started in areas of high social vulnerability. KOB-TV reports that the Barelas Senior Center was one of the first stops. Each person who wanted the at-home tests were getting four kits, which is eight COVID-19 tests total. Albuquerque has 25 locations designated for distribution, including community centers, libraries, and local organizations. City officials say that there eventually will be test instructions in 12 different languages.