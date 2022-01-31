Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed Albuquerque boy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a driver suspected in a hit-and-run that left a 7-year-old boy dead in Albuquerque has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service announced that 27-year-old Sergio Almanza surrendered to authorities Monday in southwest New Mexico. Albuquerque police say Almanza is facing charges of homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and tampering with evidence. Authorities say Pronoy Bhattacharya was with his family on Dec. 12 as they walked across a street after attending the River of Lights show at the ABQ BioPark. Police say Almanza was driving an illegal off-road vehicle and allegedly ran a red light before hitting the boy and fleeing the scene.