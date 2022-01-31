New Mexico congresswomen, governor await challengers

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s 2022 election landscape is coming into focus as registration day arrives for primary contestants to pursue major-party nominations. The election will include seats in Congress, the governor’s office and other statewide offices including attorney general, auditor, treasure and land commissioner overseeing New Mexico’s vast underground oil and natural gas reserves. The secretary of state’s office collects signature petitions Tuesday in Santa Fe for contenders seeking the nomination by major political parties, including Libertarians. Three first-term congresswomen will be defending their districts with newly drawn political boundaries. Democrats control every statewide elected office, as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham seeks a second term.