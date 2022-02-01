New Mexico debates bill to block spent nuclear fuel storage

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation already have voiced strong opposition to building a multibillion-dollar facility that would store tons of spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants. Now, the Legislature is considering a bill that supporters say would keep New Mexico from becoming the nation’s de facto permanent dumping ground for nuclear waste. Top New Mexico officials contend the Nuclear Regulatory Commission hasn’t done enough to vet plans to build the facility. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also expressed his opposition to the plan, which also calls for a facility in his state. Both states have sued the federal government over the issue.