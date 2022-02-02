Storm expected to make driving hazardous in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters say a storm is expected to drop heavy snow that will produce hazardous driving conditions and result in road closures in central, north-central and northeast New Mexico. Schools were closed Wednesday in Santa Fe and mountainous areas on Albuquerque’s eastern outskirts, and the National Weather Service said a winter storm warning would be in effect until noon Thursday. The weather service said travel “could be very difficult to impossible,” resulting in significant delays and affecting both morning and evening commutes Wednesday. Expected snowfall amounts on Wednesday and early Thursday included 6 inches in Albuquerque, 5 inches in Las Vegas and 8 inches at Clines Corner along Interstate 40.