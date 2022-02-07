New Mexico Senate seeks new protections for election workers

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state Senate unanimously endorsed a bill Monday that seeks greater protections for election officials and volunteers amid growing concerns for their safety. The Senate on Monday voted 38-0 in favor of the bill from state Sen. Katy Duhigg of Albuquerque to expand the felony crime of intimidation to include acts against employees and agents of the secretary of state, county clerks and municipal clerks across New Mexico. New Mexico is among a handful of states are seeking greater protections for election workers after officials were targeted by threats of violence following the 2020 presidential election. Vermont, Illinois, Maine and Washington have introduced related bills.