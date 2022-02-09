Governor optimistic of approval for tax cuts, voting access

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expressing optimism that legislators will embrace her proposals for tax cuts with a little over a week left in the annual regular legislative session. Her comments Wednesday were coupled with disbelief that legislators in the Democratic majority are hesitating the back major crime-fighting initiatives. The governor also said she is determined to expand voting access through legislation, and is confident that New Mexico will offer some incentives to spur local hydrogen fuel development. Republican legislators say their Democratic colleagues are straying from core obligations to public safety. Lujan Grisham is running for reelection in November.