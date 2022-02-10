New Mexico seeks to protect judges from threats, doxxing

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators are considering new criminal penalties aimed at protecting state and local judges and their immediate families from threats and the malicious sharing of home addresses and other personal information. The New Mexico bill would make it a felony to threaten a judge or their immediate family with the intent to instill fear of physical harm, retaliate against a judicial decision or interrupt a judge’s official duties. The malicious sharing of personal information — or doxxing — could trigger misdemeanor sanctions. A House floor debate and vote could take place as soon as Friday. Attorney General Hector Balderas has signaled support for the initiative.