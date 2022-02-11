Search underway after New Mexico State Police officer shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities searched for suspects after a New Mexico State Police officer was shot and wounded Friday along a state highway in rugged terrain east of Albuquerque. The agency said the officer was hospitalized in stable condition and that the shooting occurred along State Route 333. The Albuquerque Journal reported that the area later bustled with law enforcement vehicles and tactical gear as a helicopter and drones circled overhead.