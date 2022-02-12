Bill advances to protect judges from threats, doxxing

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators are advancing a bill with new criminal penalties aimed at protecting state and local judges and their immediate families from threats and the malicious sharing of home addresses and other personal information. House legislators endorsed the initiative on a 65-1 vote Friday night, sending the bill to the Senate for consideration. The proposal responds to concerns about the physical safety of judges and about efforts to sway or disrupt judicial proceedings. Threats would carry felony penalties and the malicious sharing of personal information — also known as doxxing — could trigger misdemeanor sanctions.