Prominent New Mexico lawmaker charged with drunken driving

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe police say a state lawmaker has been arrested and charged with aggravated drunken driving charges. Police say Democratic state Rep. Georgene Louis was stopped for speeding late Sunday night and was booked after a sobriety test. Louis is a prominent member of the New Mexico House and a tribal lawyer for the Pueblo of Tesuque. The arrest took place during the frenetic final days of a 30-day annual legislative session. A committee chaired by Louis canceled a hearing scheduled for Monday morning, just hours after she was booked at the local jail.