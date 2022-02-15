Legislature focuses on training, deterrence to fight crime

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State legislators have bundled together initiatives aimed at reducing violent crime and improving policing with an emphasis on hiring, training and tracking excessive force incidents, amid calls from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to crack down on urban crime and violence. A Senate panel on criminal justice continued to refine the bulging crime bill on Tuesday with time running out on a 30-day legislative session that ends Thursday at noon. The bill boost retention pay and death benefits for police, shore up training and track reports of excessive force and related firings. It underwrites alternative to traditional prosecution and incarceration in efforts to stem gun violence.