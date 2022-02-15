Santa Fe Police: Lawmaker drove at twice legal alcohol limit

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A police report says the lawmaker caught drinking and driving Sunday night blew a breathalyzer test indicating she was at more than twice the legal limit. The police account released Tuesday says Democratic Rep. Georgene Louis’ blood alcohol content was measured at 0.17. The legal limit in New Mexico is 0.08. Louis has apologized in a statement accepting responsibility for her actions and apologizing to her constituents. Louis has been absent for some votes at the Capitol, where lawmakers have been hammering out the state budget and considering major bills on crime, taxation and education. She was seen voting in a virtual hearing Tuesday evening.